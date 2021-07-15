Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 37.95 ($0.50). Capita shares last traded at GBX 35.31 ($0.46), with a volume of 4,969,978 shares trading hands.

CPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 64.25 ($0.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of £572.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other Capita news, insider Tim Weller acquired 255,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). Also, insider David S. Lowden acquired 36,026 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 331,801 shares of company stock valued at $13,130,825.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

