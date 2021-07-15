CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.22. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 59,874 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$519.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$467.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.0250289 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

