Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.96 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9618 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$9.77 on Thursday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$6.52 and a twelve month high of C$10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.82.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.