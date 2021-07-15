Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 66,509 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lowered its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,509 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of Spirit Airlines worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,456,000 after buying an additional 387,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,668,000 after buying an additional 561,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 121,712 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,962,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 43,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

