Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 163,649 The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 163,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

