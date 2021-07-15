Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,475,000 Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Primo Water by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,243,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 466,600 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $32,228,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 27.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 192,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 7.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,418,988.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,385,329 shares of company stock worth $23,948,938. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.