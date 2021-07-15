Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $45.85 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,785 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $45,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,004,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,771 shares of company stock valued at $15,250,533. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DRI traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $145.02. 7,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.66. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

