Canaccord Genuity Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$31.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.42.

Shares of T opened at C$28.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.09 billion and a PE ratio of 30.86. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$22.50 and a 12 month high of C$28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

