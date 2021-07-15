Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Up to $34.47

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.47, but opened at $35.27. Camtek shares last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 2,694 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAMT. Barclays started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 351,541 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 57.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 235,250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 182.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 166,449 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 98.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 107,751 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

