Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.73.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

