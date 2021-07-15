California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Insider Ares Management Llc Sells 5,102 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) insider Ares Management Llc sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ares Management Llc sold 175,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $5,738,250.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $6,652,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Ares Management Llc sold 230,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $7,608,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $12,012,000.00.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,532,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.