California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) EVP Sells $340,000.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.63.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,922,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,755,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in California Resources by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 18,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

