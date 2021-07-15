Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.40. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 126,368 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 123.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $149,000.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

