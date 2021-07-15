Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,217,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $138.83 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,650. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

