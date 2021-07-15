Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CADE opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,229 shares of company stock worth $3,331,867 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

