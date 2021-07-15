Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cactus is ahead of most peers since its highly-engineered products can yield improved pad drilling and completion efficiencies. Along with the enhancement of safety measures, the most advanced wellhead and frac solutions which Cactus offers can deliver significant time savings. A fleet of frac valves and ancillary equipment is also being maintained by Cactus that creates short-term rental income. Notably, with no bank debt outstanding, the firm’s balance sheet is significantly healthy. However, higher equipment reactivation costs can affect Cactus' bottom line. Moreover, the company has been persistently paying lower dividend yields than the industry’s composite stocks. Also, its operating cash flows are declining. Lower spending by upstream firms is still affecting equipment demand. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

