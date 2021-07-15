Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $14,747,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,021,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOREU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU).

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.