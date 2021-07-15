Caas Capital Management LP Invests $101,000 in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCICU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $8,363,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $6,565,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $5,405,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $2,113,000.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

