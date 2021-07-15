Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 35,797 ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of ContraFect at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ContraFect by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 229,629 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06. ContraFect Co. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $7.63.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. WBB Securities began coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

