C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,324 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

AAPL opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $149.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

