C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $90.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

CHRW has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

CHRW opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

