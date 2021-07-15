ByteNext Price Down 32.9% Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000821 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $940,209.38 and approximately $44,767.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00113637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00151403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,767.37 or 1.00112884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.41 or 0.00954483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002795 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

