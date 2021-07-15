Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

