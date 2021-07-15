Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of BMBL opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.38. Bumble has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bumble will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

