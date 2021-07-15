BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Short Interest Update

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BTCS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. 570,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,662. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66. BTCS has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

