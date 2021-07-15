Bruce W. Beckman Sells 8,560 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $1,040,896.00.

ENTG stock opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 894,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Entegris by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

