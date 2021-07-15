Bruce M. Lisman Buys 1,000 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Stock

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Director Bruce M. Lisman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. Equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIR. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

