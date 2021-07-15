BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of BRP worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 37.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DOOO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 3.01. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.24%.

BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

