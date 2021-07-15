Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,115 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,262 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,800. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.20. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

