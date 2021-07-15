Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $581,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Snowflake by 530.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,596,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,347 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,596.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,347,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,007,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 740,146 shares of company stock worth $179,821,151. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $252.54 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

