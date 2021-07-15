Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.