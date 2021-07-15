Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 27.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,509,902. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $224.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of -130.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.81 and a 52-week high of $236.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

