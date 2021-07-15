Brown Advisory Inc. Has $497,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 55.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 52.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 165,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

