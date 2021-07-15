Brown Advisory Inc. Has $441,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,493,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,700,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income stock opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

