Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 218.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,809,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,139,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,359,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.47.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,365,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,875,769 shares of company stock worth $180,517,440 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

