Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $149,000 Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of FSRXU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

