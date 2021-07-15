Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,430 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,850,000 after buying an additional 727,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 292,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,379,740 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.39.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.