Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Holdings Reduced by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C reduced its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,490,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532,620 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $45,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 5,062,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $8,028,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after buying an additional 1,677,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,336.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,469,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,465 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 857,430 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

