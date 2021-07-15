Bronson Point Management LLC Trims Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bronson Point Management LLC cut its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $976,895,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Snap by 244,641.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Snap by 48,307.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at $231,621,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 176,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,330,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of -97.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,296,159 shares of company stock valued at $263,603,723 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.