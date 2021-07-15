Bronson Point Management LLC Sells 85,000 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bronson Point Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial accounts for about 1.8% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its position in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Voya Financial by 77.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 531,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,770 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock worth $1,176,850. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

