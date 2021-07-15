Bronson Point Management LLC Invests $337,000 in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 121,616 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth $5,345,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.18. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

