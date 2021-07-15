Brokers Set Expectations for PepsiCo, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo stock opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.56. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $155.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

