Brokers Set Expectations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $5.66 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVEO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

AVEO stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $18.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

