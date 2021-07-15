Brokers Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

C stock opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after acquiring an additional 881,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

