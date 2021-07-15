Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 164.31% and a net margin of 19.58%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $48.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.