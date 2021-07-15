Brokerages Set Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) PT at $22.17

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VINP shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $721.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

