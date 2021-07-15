Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target at $341.18

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $342.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.36. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $188.18 and a 1 year high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 571.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

