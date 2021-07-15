Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target at $341.18

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.52.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $342.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.36. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $188.18 and a 1 year high of $356.31.
In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 571.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.