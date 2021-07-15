Brokerages Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Target Price at $64.11

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Trimble by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.03.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

