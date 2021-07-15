Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT at $31.80

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 15,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,838. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

