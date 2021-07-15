Brokerages Set Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target at $29.43

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,324.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,251 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,092,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 2,051.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 418,858 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONO opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.05. Sonos has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

